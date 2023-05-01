Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,764,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,784,000 after purchasing an additional 165,765 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,696,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,182,000 after buying an additional 796,293 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 44.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,211,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,186,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,528,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $84.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 128.92% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

