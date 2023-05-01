Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 20.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,093,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 708,397 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $32,550,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 115.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 550,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,888,000 after acquiring an additional 294,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $67.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $72.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Stories

