Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HURN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 858,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 274,508 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $11,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 173.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 60,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $84.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $313.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

