Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSIS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth $6,566,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in OSI Systems by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems Trading Up 4.8 %

OSI Systems stock opened at $112.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $115.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OSI Systems news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,099.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,094 shares of company stock worth $2,239,285. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.