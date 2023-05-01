Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.42.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.