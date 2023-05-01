Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,347 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 9.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of EQH opened at $25.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $205,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,833.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.