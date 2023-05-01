Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in WestRock by 204.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after purchasing an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 45.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,577,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,615,000 after purchasing an additional 808,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in WestRock by 17.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,655,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 681,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in WestRock by 11.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 1,255.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 646,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 599,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRK. Citigroup raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $29.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.59. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

About WestRock



WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

