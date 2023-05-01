Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,662,000 after acquiring an additional 160,922 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,603,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,409,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Rapid7 stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.11. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $101.09.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

