Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

Shares of SITE opened at $147.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

