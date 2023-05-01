Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.01 Million Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SITC. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 226,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,281,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 289,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $12.34 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on SITC. Mizuho lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

