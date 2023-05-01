Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 281,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.65. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

