Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $147.30 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $96.41 and a one year high of $157.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.42 and a beta of 0.78.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,202 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,409. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

