Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.36 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $190.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

