Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,333,000 after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 1,012,720 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after buying an additional 386,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($72.22) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.66.

Shares of CCEP opened at $64.47 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $64.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

