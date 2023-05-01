Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,665 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $58.54 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.85%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.