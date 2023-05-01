Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $4.98 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,424,000 after acquiring an additional 206,004 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 79.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,459.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 157,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at International Paper
In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
International Paper Stock Performance
NYSE IP opened at $33.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $49.32.
International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
International Paper Profile
International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Further Reading
