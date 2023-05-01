Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.14 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:RCL opened at $65.43 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.44.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

