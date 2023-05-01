Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.26 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total transaction of $2,503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,794,534 shares in the company, valued at $850,471,820.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 461,579 shares of company stock valued at $58,570,484. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC opened at $125.79 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.65.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

