Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 439.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.87.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPRX. UBS Group cut their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $870,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $3,706,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

