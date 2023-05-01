Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 131,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 39,970 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DEI opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.18%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

