Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,487,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,442 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NLY opened at $19.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.47.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.