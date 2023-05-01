Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Leidos by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Leidos by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $93.26 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

