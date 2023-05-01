Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM stock opened at $44.92 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,070 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

