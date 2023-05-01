Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,243 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 355,610 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 143.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,702,001 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $348,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after purchasing an additional 928,721 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,590,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $144,831,000 after buying an additional 681,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

Western Digital Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

