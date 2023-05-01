Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 27,946 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,946 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

FCPT opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

