Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,843 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,845,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,370,000 after purchasing an additional 620,048 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,304,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares during the period. Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,074,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,383,000 after purchasing an additional 448,827 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $42.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

