Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,468,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,124,000 after buying an additional 189,733 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,989,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,386,000 after buying an additional 179,840 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after buying an additional 131,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,514,000 after buying an additional 58,756 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of IIPR opened at $68.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.14, a quick ratio of 27.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 55.86%. Analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

