Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $367,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $1,850,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Paramount Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

