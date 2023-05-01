Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 41,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 13,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $450.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.48. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.