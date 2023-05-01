Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,366 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

