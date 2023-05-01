Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 13,810 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 14,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $67.15 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.86.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,739 shares of company stock worth $10,245,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

