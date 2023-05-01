Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,503 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $318.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.60. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,456.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

