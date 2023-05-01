Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,764 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Teleflex by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Teleflex by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $272.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $294.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

