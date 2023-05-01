Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,102 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $626,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,686 shares of company stock worth $6,309,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $101.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

