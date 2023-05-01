Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,118 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,833,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,344,000 after buying an additional 714,611 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in V.F. by 138.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,308,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $786,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V.F. Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

