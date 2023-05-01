Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,587 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,513 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,587 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 665.2% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 108,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 94,560 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

