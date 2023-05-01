Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 460 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BILL were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,066,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.7% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares during the period. Pelion Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth $164,455,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 40.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,176,000 after purchasing an additional 341,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Down 2.0 %

BILL opened at $76.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.54. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.30 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.