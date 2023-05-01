Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 581 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $215.85 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.93%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Further Reading

