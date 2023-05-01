Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,980 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 172.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 319,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,724,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 306,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 259,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 283,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 198,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Cowen downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

