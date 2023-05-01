Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 692 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Insider Activity

Nordson Price Performance

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,084 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $216.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.43. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

