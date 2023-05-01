Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 9,211 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,211 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 101,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 236,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 54,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion Stock Performance

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,927.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $68.81 on Monday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

