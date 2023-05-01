Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,031,000 after buying an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $87.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 5.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 362.35%.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $13,500,835.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 156,477 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $13,500,835.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,958,214 shares of company stock valued at $42,872,828 and have sold 5,121,973 shares valued at $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

