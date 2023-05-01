Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 95,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 176,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.14.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

