Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Masco by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,646,000 after purchasing an additional 69,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,303,000 after purchasing an additional 165,208 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,332.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,452,374.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,926,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco stock opened at $53.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

