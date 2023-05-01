Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

