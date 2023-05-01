ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ATI by 1,116.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ATI by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $43.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.