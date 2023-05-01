Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 5.7% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Autohome by 2.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Autohome by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Autohome by 9.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Autohome by 7.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Autohome Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $29.65 on Monday. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

