Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $531,416,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,265,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,146,000 after purchasing an additional 967,534 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

