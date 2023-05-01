Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,590.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 323,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,513,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $118.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.72. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

