Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,504,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,888,000 after acquiring an additional 97,908 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177,191 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 48.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,871,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,855,000 after acquiring an additional 611,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $57.46 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Axonics had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 22,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,400,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,316,799.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $820,938.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,466.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,574 shares of company stock worth $5,778,945. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

